A CORNISH coach company has announced the sudden death of its managing director, Jonathan Ede, describing him as the “heart and soul” of the family-run business.
In a heartfelt statement shared by the St Blazey-based coach company, Roselyn Coaches, the Ede family said Jonathan died earlier this week following “a sudden and devastating medical episode”.
The statement said: “Jonathan was our beloved managing director, a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud and caring grandad, son, brother and a cherished best friend, and the heart and soul of our business. He spent his final moments doing what he loved most, working alongside his family and friends, dedicated to the business he loved and the people who meant so much to him.
“Beyond his work, Jonathan’s greatest joy was his family. He adored spending time with his grandchildren. He had been looking forward to retiring later this year so he could spend even more precious time with his beloved wife Marie, and the grandchildren he loved so dearly. That dream was one he spoke about often, and it makes his loss all the more heartbreaking.
“Jonathan was an exceptional man whose kindness, leadership, generosity, and unwavering commitment touched the lives of so many. He inspired everyone, whether as family, a friend, a colleague, or a customer. His loss is impossible to put into words, and he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to live on through all those whose lives he touched.”
Jonathan had run the family business – alongside other members Margaret, Karen, Andrew and Darren – since 1992 following the passing of his own father Bryan. However, he took sole charge as managing director in 2011.
The family have asked for privacy as they came to terms with his loss.
Tributes have since begun to be shared by customers and members of the local community following the announcement.
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