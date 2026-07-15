COMMUNITY groups in Callington and Kelly Bray are being invited to apply for funding to help tackle anti-social behaviour.
Callington Town Council has opened applications for its Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Grant, offering financial support to charities, voluntary organisations and community groups with projects aimed at making the area safer and improving residents' quality of life.
The one-off funding pot is available to organisations that can demonstrate how their plans will help reduce anti-social behaviour while benefiting people living in Callington and Kelly Bray.
To be considered, projects must meet three key objectives. They must help discourage and reduce anti-social behaviour, provide a clear benefit to local residents and improve community wellbeing.
The council says all applications will be judged on their merits and the positive impact they are expected to have on the community.
Funding will be awarded at the council's discretion, with successful organisations potentially required to demonstrate how the grant has been used and the difference it has made.
The authority has also made it clear that the scheme is not an annual funding programme, meaning there is no guarantee of future grants.
As part of the application process, organisations and local trusts will be asked to provide financial and operational information. The council will assess whether proposed projects align with its anti-social behaviour objectives before any funding is approved.
The initiative is designed to encourage local organisations to develop practical projects that help prevent nuisance behaviour, strengthen community ties and create a safer environment for residents.
Application forms are available on the Callington Town Council website.
Groups seeking further information or advice before submitting an application can contact the council at the Town Hall on New Road, Callington, or by calling 01579 384039.
The council hopes the grant scheme will support local organisations in delivering projects that have a lasting positive impact on the community.
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