PORT View Surgery in Saltash has been given a clean bill of health after retaining its Good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The GP practice, which cares for more than 7,000 patients, was inspected on June 3, as part of a routine assessment and was praised for the quality of care it provides.
Announcing the result, the surgery said it was “delighted” to have maintained its ‘Good rating’, describing the outcome as a testament to the commitment, professionalism and dedication of its staff.
The practice thanked its Patient Participation Group (PPG) and patients for their continued support, saying the achievement had been made possible by everyone working together.
Inspectors highlighted a number of strengths, finding the surgery was clean, well-managed and staffed by people with the right skills and experience. They also praised staff for treating patients with “kindness, empathy and compassion” while protecting their privacy and dignity.
The CQC said patients were able to access care when they needed it and found the practice had introduced a clear new vision and strategy, supported by effective leadership and governance.
Patient feedback backed up the findings. The latest Friends and Family Test showed 93 per cent of 428 respondents had a positive experience, while the 2025 National GP Patient Survey found 81 per cent rated their overall experience as good. Almost nine in 10 patients said healthcare professionals listened to them, and 96 per cent said they had confidence and trust in the clinicians treating them.
The report did identify one area for improvement, noting the practice had not always kept records relating to the physical and mental health of staff to demonstrate they were fit to undertake their roles safely.
Representatives from the PPG told inspectors relationships with practice leaders had improved following recent management changes and welcomed the introduction of a new triage system. They added that communication with patients could be enhanced further, suggesting regular newsletters would help keep people informed.
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