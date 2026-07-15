A FORMER bank building in the heart of Callington is set to be transformed into a community hub and new homes after Cornwall Council approved redevelopment plans.
Planning permission was granted on July 14 for the former Lloyds Bank building at 13 Fore Street, paving the way for a major refurbishment of the prominent town centre property.
The application, submitted by the Callington Youth Project Group, will see the building’s ground floor converted into a community and meeting space, while the first and second floors will be transformed into four self-contained flats.
The scheme also includes the replacement of windows, repairs to the existing roof, improvements to the parking area and the conversion of an existing outbuilding into a work studio and gym with new entrance doors.
The project is being led by Callington Youth Project Group chairman Paul Carey, who submitted the application on behalf of the organisation.
The redevelopment is expected to breathe new life into the building, creating a community facility alongside much-needed town centre housing.
As part of the approval, Cornwall Council has attached a number of planning conditions. Development must begin within three years, and all works must be carried out in accordance with the approved plans.
The authority has also ruled that no new windows or external doors can be installed until detailed designs, materials, finishes, colours, opening methods and glazing specifications have been submitted and approved.
The condition is intended to ensure the alterations preserve the character and appearance of both the historic building and the Callington Conservation Area, in line with local planning policies.
The approval marks another step in efforts to bring vacant town centre buildings back into productive use while supporting community activities and increasing housing provision.
Once completed, the former Lloyds Bank will offer a new base for community use alongside four new apartments.
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