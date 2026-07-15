PLANNING approval has been granted to allow the construction of five dwellings in a plot of land previously used as a garden.
Mr Dave Nottle applied to the planning authority seeking permission to transform disused and neglected land into the five dwellings which will sit between Higher Bore Street and Margaret Crescent.
He had previously obtained planning approval for the conversion of the building formerly occupied by the Oriental Chinese Takeaway on Higher Bore Street in the town into apartments, with an emphasis on restoring the original historical style frontage of the 19th century building.
The applicant’s planning agent told Cornwall Council: “The applicant proposes the construction of 5 dwellings at 30 Higher Bore Street. The proposal shall seek to introduce five new units of traditional appearance which will result in a high-quality development which will enhance and work with the existing building and Conservation Area.
“Dwellings are of simple proportions, with pitched roofs, two storeys, and appropriately placed fenestrations. The dwellings shall include locally distinctive materials, such as slate, stone and render. To response to the slope of the site, plots 1-4 have been staggered, in line with guidance within the Cornwall Design Guide, to follow the gradient.
“This allows for a simple but considered development. Great care has been given to design a scheme which harmonises with the existing topography and built features to further minimise the overall impact of the development.”
Each of the five properties would have one parking space each.
Bodmin Town Council resolved to support the application.
As part of the planning approval, the developer must pay Cornwall Council £52,062.89 for the community infrastructure levy.
The first of these was a stipulation that it must be carried out in accordance with the mitigation measures, timings and maintenance as set out in the ecological impact assessment provided as part of the planning application.
The second of these stated that the development permitted must be carried out in accordance with the energy and water efficiency measures and renewable energy provision detailed in the approved energy statement and once implemented retained and maintained accordingly.
Another condition was that the dwellings must be built to achieve the Climate Emergency standard of 110 litres per person per day of water efficiency, while there was also a condition demanding the plan for the disposal of surface water before any of the dwellings are occupied.
Other conditions related to the provision of biodiversity net gain and a habitat management and monitoring plan being in place and approved prior to the dwellings being constructed.
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