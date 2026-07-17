FIREFIGHTERS from four different stations were called into action last night (Thursday, July 16) after a fire broke out in St Austell town centre.
The fire service and police received reports that a building was ablaze behind the Sports Direct shop on Bodmin Road.
Fire crews at the scene on Bodmin Road. (Picture: Barry West Cornish Historian)
Firefighters working to extinguish the fire. (Picture: Barry West Cornish Historian)
Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a 'large explosion' as the blaze became more intense and the emergency services arrived on the scene.
Fire crews from St Austell, Fowey, Mevagissey and St Dennis were on hand to tackle the fire, while police officers assisted with road closures in the area.
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