A FLOOD alert has been issued for parts of the South East Cornwall coast – with high tides expected to bring a risk of flooding this evening.
The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is possible along the coastline from Gribbin Head to Rame Head, including areas around Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe, the Looe Rivers and Seaton.
The alert is in place ahead of the high tide on Thursday, July 16, which is expected at 9.11pm in Looe. Officials say tide times will vary along the coast.
Low-lying areas are considered particularly at risk, including Fore Street, Town Quay, Albert Quay and Caffa Mill Car Park in Fowey, Quay Street and the Recreation Ground in Lostwithiel, Polperro Harbour, Quay Road and The Quay in Looe, and the B3247 at Seaton.
The Environment Agency is warning that forecast tide levels could reach up to 0.2 metres above tide table predictions, with the total high tide level expected to reach 2.71 metres above ordnance datum.
Force two westerly winds and offshore wave heights of more than 0.6 metres are also forecast around the time of high water, which could increase the risk of coastal flooding.
Residents and visitors in affected areas are being advised to remain aware of changing conditions, particularly around coastal paths, quaysides and low-lying roads.
The Environment Agency will continue to monitor the situation and has urged people to take care near the coast during the evening high tide.
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