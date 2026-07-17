AN airline has cancelled flights between Cornwall Airport Newquay and Isles of Scilly during the summer following a “series of operational challenges.”
Skybus has suspended the serves between Newquay and St Mary’s until August 31 due to a shortage of aircraft and qualified pilots.
A letter to passengers reads: "Following a series of operational challenges, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend Skybus flights from Newquay.
"We recognise this news will be disappointing and frustrating, particularly for those who have already made travel plans, and we sincerely apologise for the disruption and inconvenience this will cause.
"We believe it is important to explain openly what has led to this situation. Over recent months, we have faced a combination of a shortage of both aircraft and qualified pilots which has significantly reduced our operational resilience.
"We have explored every available option to maintain the Newquay service, but with a limited fleet and crew availability, we would be unable to operate the route reliably throughout the remainder of the summer.
"Our priority is to provide certainty for our passengers. We want to assure passengers booked to travel between Newquay and St Mary’s, you will be transferred onto a Skybus flight departing from Land’s End Airport on the same date."
Skybus has faced several other operational hurdles already this year.
Services to the Isles of Scilly from Exeter were paused in May because aircraft were damaged during Storm Goretti, which severely delayed their maintenance schedule.
Skybus’s interim Public Service Obligation contract for flights between Newquay and London Gatwick was terminated, with flights ending on May 31 following a decision by Cornwall Council to withdraw funding.
Local officials in the Isles of Scilly raised concerns that Skybus's operational resilience was further stretched by a separate agreement to use a Skybus aircraft for Alderney flights in the Channel Islands.
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