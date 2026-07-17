AS renewable energy for homes becomes a UK-wide focus, more solar PV systems are being installed across Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust health and care settings this year — from the Isles of Scilly to Stratton.
The first systems were installed between 2023 and 2025. Off the back of that success, the Trust received a grant from the Great British Energy Scheme to fit even more.
The new systems are being installed at 12 sites across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. These are Bodmin Community Hospital, Bellair Health Office (Penzance), Bodmin Clinic, Camborne Health Office, Camborne Redruth Community Hospital, Falmouth Community Hospital, Helston Community Hospital, Launceston Community Hospital, Longreach House (Camborne Redruth), Stratton Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly Hospital, Shaw House (St Austell).
The new systems will take the trust a step closer to hitting its Net Zero carbon footprint target.
When fully up and running, they are expected to generate around 1,180 MWh of clean electricity a year. That is enough to power 437 homes. The trust says this will cut its carbon emissions by around 223 tonnes a year and will also mean a big drop in energy bills, helping to reduce the impact of future price rises.
This is all thanks to a grant from the Great British Energy Scheme.
Alan Bean, sustainability programme manager said: “We are thrilled to have received extra grant funding for more solar PV systems. These will further reduce our operational costs and carbon emissions. Our estates staff deserve huge credit for delivering yet another raft of projects in a short period of time. All of which will bring a range of benefits.”
To ensure the solar panels could be connected safely, some electrical distribution systems had to be upgraded. This involved careful planning to isolate power across our community mental health sites. All while focussing on continuity of care and keeping disruption to a minimum. These works also allowed us to complete essential backlog maintenance. This has improved our infrastructure for the future.
Max Lowe, project manager said: “This project shows what we can achieve when people work together towards a shared goal. It took teamwork, careful planning, and a real commitment to making our buildings more sustainable. I am proud of what we have delivered.”
The Trust is committed to operating in a way that protects the environment, reduces costs, and helps staff and patients to live healthier lives.
Adam Peters, senior project manager added: “The delivery of these solar schemes has been both interesting and challenging. It reflects the diversity of buildings and services across our estate.
“Project Manager Max Lowe has led the programme with dedication and care. Working with a wide range of stakeholders, he coordinated delivery across 11 of the sites. This collaboration ensured these vital schemes were achieved safely, inclusively, and in line with programme goals.
“We are proud to support the Trust’s commitment to sustainability. These carbon reduction initiatives will provide long-term environmental and financial benefits for our communities.”
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