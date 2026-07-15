PROPOSALS for the second phase of a development to build social rented homes in Darite has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
It is set to be constructed by Classic Builders (SW) Ltd on behalf of Plymouth Community Homes.
The site for the proposed development is on land adjacent to Hendra Close in Darite.
The applicant’s planning agent told Cornwall Council: “The proposed application site is located at the western end of the village, adjoining Hendra Farm to the west and Hendra Close to the south.
“The proposal is Phase II of an affordable housing development being carried out by Classic Builders (SW) Ltd on behalf of the affordable housing provider Plymouth Community Homes (PCH). The construction of Phase I is part way through.
It is located on land adjacent to two recent developments, specifically 12 affordable homes in Hendra Close and the phase one referred to which is seeing the construction of 16 affordable homes.
The development if approved would see the following properties constructed: four two-bed social rented houses for up to four people each, a three person two-bed social rent bungalow, three three-bed social rented houses for up to five people, four two-person one bed social rented flats and one four-bed social rented house for up to seven people.
The bungalow on the site is intended to be wheelchair access compliant.
Two of the one-bedroom flats will also meet disability adaptability requirements.
However, an accompanying viability report stated that if the developer was required to pay any additional levies for the provision of open space, it would render the proposals for the social rented homes unviable.
Prepared for the applicant by Gates Construction Consultants Limited, it concluded: “Gates have completed a financial viability assessment based on accepted methodology and conclude that the proposed scheme is not viable with Section 106 contributions and SEC1 requirements.
“The council are obliged to take into account the viability of a development when setting tariffs and planning obligations. The removal of SEC1 requirements and Section 106 contributions allows the Developer to make a very small return, and the absolute minimum recognised in viability assessment under the NPPF.
“Gates conclude that the scheme is only viable with those obligations removed.”
Cornwall Council’s Affordable Housing Team stated in their response: “This level of affordable housing is significantly above the minimum requirement for affordable housing as set out within policy 9 of the Cornwall Local Plan and will help to meet the local housing need.
“The affordable housing team support the proposal subject to the completion of a satisfactory s106 agreement that ensures the dwellings can only be occupied by a qualifying person in housing need and controls the tenure and affordability of the affordable dwellings.”
The full proposals can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal using planning reference PA26/04303.
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