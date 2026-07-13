PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Speed limit changes
Cornwall Council proposes to implement new traffic orders to consolidate and amend speed limits across the St Blazey, Fowey and Lostwithiel area. The primary objective is to implement 20mph speed limits in main residential settlements, supported by necessary buffer zones.
The order covers multiple towns and villages including Bodmin to No Man's Land, Lanhydrock, Fowey, Golant, Innis Downs, Lanlivery, Lerryn, Lockengate, Bodwen, Lostwithiel, Luxulyan, Rosemelling, Polkerris, St Blazey, Par, and Tywardreath. Affected roads are subject to various new or consolidated speed restrictions (20mph, 30mph, 40mph, 50mph, or derestricted). Public comments or objections must be submitted by July 31, 2026.
The full list of roads affected by the speed limit changes can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Parking ticket warning
CORNWALL Council has issued a warning that it may implement parking tickets in an area subject to a no stopping order.
Multiple roads in St Dennis will be subject to the order, specifically: Came Hill, Trelavour Road, the road between Trelavour Square and Trelavour Road.
There will be a ban on stopping and parking in the area between August 3 and August 21.
It will be in force between 7.30am and 5pm during the dates, on weekdays only.
The ban is in place to enable road patching works to take place.
Cornwall Council said that where any vehicle is found to be in contravention of the order it may receive a penalty notice and be removed from the site.
An alternative route will be signposted and an alternative route will be signposted on site.
Footpath extinguished
CORNWALL Council has confirmed that part of public footpath six in Lansallos has been extinguished.
It has concluded that the length of path near to Ancient Cottage in Lansallos is no longer needed by the public as a right of way.
The stretch of path comprises of a steep slope through overgrown woodland with no accommodation track or obvious route.
It added that there is a suitable alternative route that offers better connectivity than the present section.
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