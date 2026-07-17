POLICE have launched a public appeal as part of their efforts to locate a wanted man from Launceston.
The force has reported that Arrowsmith is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report of criminal damage.
Arrowsmith is described as being a white male, 5ft 11in, of stocky build and has a northern accent. He has a distinctive bird/ dragon tattoo on the right side of his neck.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.
“Anyone who sees Arrowsmith is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately quoting reference 50260180864.
“Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org”
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