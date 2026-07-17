FIRE crews have spoken on the extent of the damage caused to a car which was completely engulfed in flames during an incident on the A388.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Launceston Community Fire Station were called into action this morning after reports of a vehicle fire on the A388 at St Giles on the Heath near Launceston.
One appliance from Launceston Community Fire Station was mobilised, and on arrival, crews were met with a vehicle that was ‘well alight, with the fire beginning to spread to the adjacent hedgerow.’
Using 2 Hose Reel Jets, Breathing Apparatus and a Thermal Imaging Camera, firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented further spread.
Police confirmed that as a result of the fire, the vehicle was completely destroyed.
Following the incident, Launceston Community Fire Station has reminded drivers of what to do should their vehicle catch fire.
A spokesperson said: “A reminder to motorists: If your vehicle catches fire, pull over safely if possible, switch off the engine, move everyone well away from the vehicle, and call 999 immediately. Never attempt to tackle a well-developed vehicle fire yourself.”
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