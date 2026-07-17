HEAVY traffic is building on the A38 in South East Cornwall following a road traffic collision near Tideford.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix is reporting the A38 is partially blocked in both directions, with queuing traffic due to an accident between Riverside Garage and Bray’s Butchers.
Drivers in the area are being warned to expect delays while the incident is dealt with.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are aware of the collision.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with care and allow extra time for their journeys while recovery and emergency services work at the scene. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.
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