Park officials say grassland and woodland are increasingly vulnerable, with embers and sparks able to travel long distances and quickly spread fire.
Visitors are being told not to use barbecues, light fires or have any naked flames anywhere in the park while the current conditions continue.
The park has also reminded people not to throw away lit cigarettes, warning that a single discarded item could have serious consequences.
The complete ban on fires and BBQs will remain in place until the dry, hot and breezy conditions ease.
Mount Edgcumbe thanked visitors for their patience and cooperation, saying the measures are in place to help keep everyone safe.
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