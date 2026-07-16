A CORNWALL councillor has renewed his criticism over the condition of a busy zebra crossing in Saltash, claiming residents are still waiting for action more than two months after the issue was reported despite it being classed as a high-risk safety concern.
Keith Johnson, Cornwall councillor for Saltash Tamar, has again highlighted the deteriorating state of the zebra crossing on North Road, saying it remains a danger to pedestrians and motorists alike.
In a strongly-worded Facebook post, accompanied by The Three Degrees hit ‘When Will I See You Again’, Cllr Johnson questioned why the crossing has still not been repainted.
He wrote: “When will I see you again? This faded and missing zebra crossings on North Road, Saltash was reported over two months ago and it is still not repainted. It's marked high risk, yet nothing has been done.”
The councillor went on to accuse Cornwall Council’s administration of failing to make public safety a priority.
“Your safety should come first, but clearly it is not this administration's priority. You pay your council tax and what do you get? Decay. Crumbling streets, ignored warnings, and residents left to deal with the consequences.
“How long are people supposed to wait before action is taken? This is not good enough for Saltash, and it's time someone listened.”
It is not the first time Cllr Johnson has raised concerns over the condition of road markings in Saltash.
Speaking to the Cornish Times in May, he warned it was “only a matter of time” before somebody was seriously injured because of dangerously faded road markings across Cornwall.
He said markings in parts of his Saltash Tamar ward had deteriorated so badly they had become virtually invisible at night and during periods of poor weather.
At the time, he singled out the North Road zebra crossing, claiming it had “almost completely disappeared”, while also highlighting concerns at Berry Park, where residents had reported several near misses linked to faded road markings and dangerous parking.
“We should not be waiting for a serious accident before action is taken,” he said in May. “A resident raised concerns last September after repeated near misses, yet the markings are still not properly restored. In some locations, I would describe the situation as being at crisis point."
The latest Facebook post suggests Cllr Johnson believes little has changed since those warnings were first issued earlier this year.
The zebra crossing is situated on one of Saltash's busiest roads and is used daily by pedestrians travelling between nearby homes, schools, shops and other community facilities. Residents have previously expressed concerns that the faded markings can be difficult for drivers to see, particularly during darkness or heavy rain, when visibility is reduced.
Clearly visible zebra crossing markings are designed to alert motorists to pedestrian priority and help improve road safety. As paint wears away over time, campaigners argue the crossings become less noticeable, increasing risk of accidents or near misses.
Cornwall Council has previously said it prioritises highway maintenance and road marking works according to safety risk, inspection findings and available resources.
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