PLANS have been submitted to build 20 new homes on part of a holiday park in Polruan, with developers saying the scheme could help tackle the area's housing shortage.
An outline planning application has been lodged with Cornwall Council for land at Polruan Holiday Centre, off Townsend, which is currently used as a touring camping field.
The proposals, submitted by Raymond and Liz Fellows, would see the site redeveloped to provide 12 open market homes and eight affordable properties.
Developers say the scheme has been brought forward because of changes to national planning policy and Cornwall Council's continued inability to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.
Planning documents argue the site is well placed for housing, sitting within the village between existing homes, community allotments and the holiday park.
Although the land lies within the Cornwall National Landscape, formerly known as the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the applicants believe the development can be delivered without harming its setting.
The homes would include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties, with the affordable housing secured through a legal agreement to ensure it remains available for local people.
Supporting documents also claim the development would create only a modest increase in traffic and would include new landscaping, sustainable drainage, biodiversity improvements, electric vehicle charging points and wildlife features such as bat and bird boxes.
The applicants say the scheme would also provide financial contributions towards local education, healthcare and open space.
They argue the benefits of delivering much-needed housing, particularly the eight affordable homes, outweigh any potential impact on the surrounding landscape.
As the application is in outline, the final appearance, layout and design of the development would be considered through a future reserved matters application if planning permission is granted.
Cornwall Council will decide the application following a period of public consultation.
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