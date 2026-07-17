RUGBY clubs across Cornwall are being given extra protection against thieves after police launched a scheme to mark valuable equipment with an invisible forensic security solution.
Devon & Cornwall Police have teamed up with security company DeterTech to provide SmartWater forensic marking kits to grassroots sports clubs following a series of burglaries across the county last year.
The initiative has already seen 17 Cornwall rugby clubs receive the kits, which are being used to protect expensive items including tractors, ride-on mowers and other essential equipment.
SmartWater is an invisible forensic liquid that leaves a unique code on property, allowing stolen items to be traced back to their rightful owner. A single application remains effective for at least five years.
Crime Prevention Tactical Advisor Hannah Denton said the scheme is designed to both deter criminals and improve the chances of recovering stolen equipment.
She said: “Marking expensive property in this way is so effective in both preventing opportunist thieves and reuniting important equipment to clubs if stolen.
“Burglaries have a significant financial impact on grassroots clubs and their attendees. From children's sports clubs to adult rugby, so many can feel the effects when vital equipment is stolen.”
She added clubs are also provided with warning signs informing would-be thieves that forensic marking has been used, creating an additional deterrent.
The scheme follows a number of break-ins at sports clubs during the past year, with thousands of pounds worth of machinery and equipment stolen.
A spokesperson for the Cornwall Rugby Football Union welcomed the project, describing it as a “meaningful deterrent” that will help protect the hard-earned assets of community clubs.
Police say they will continue working with DeterTech to make SmartWater kits available at a reduced cost to sports clubs across Devon and Cornwall.
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