FEATURING in excess of 700 cars from a variety of famous marques, the American & Classic Car Show returns to Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Torpoint, on Sunday, August 2 from 10am to 4pm.
Visitors can indulge in a day of exploring a wide range of iconic American and classic cars which have been lovingly restored to their former glory. From sleek muscle cars to elegant newer models, the event promises to delight car enthusiasts of all ages.
The public can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere as they wander through rows of meticulously maintained vehicles, each with its own unique story to tell. The show offers an opportunity for people to chat with passionate car owners, swap stories, and gain insights into the world of automotive restoration.
Alongside the impressive vehicle displays, visitors can browse a range of artisan and craft stalls, enjoy food and drink from local traders, relax in the licensed bar and soak up the atmosphere with live entertainment. Visitors can also make the most of their day by exploring the Mount Edgcumbe house and gardens, making this more than a traditional car show.
It is estimated that in excess of around 10,000 visitors attend the show annually. All proceeds from the show goes to The Friends of Mount Edgcumbe, who help preserve and enhance the park for future generations.
Plymouth Boat Trips will be running ferries from Royal William Yard, the Barbican and Saltash during the event.
Owners of classic, vintage and American vehicles are invited to display their vehicles at the event. Advance online registration for the show is open and organisers highly recommend people that they book in advance to guarantee their spot.
Follow The Friends of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park on Facebook to find out the latest event news.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.