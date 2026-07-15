A YOUNG artist who spent years dreaming of exhibiting at her favourite National Trust site has seen that ambition become reality.
Laura Wakeham, from St Austell, opened her debut solo exhibition, ‘Through My Eyes’, at Cotehele, near Saltash, on Saturday.
The exhibition showcases a collection of beautifully detailed paintings celebrating Cornwall's landscapes and historic places.
It marked a major milestone for Laura, who taught herself to paint as a teenager using her late grandfather's art supplies and spent years imagining what it would be like to one day exhibit at Cotehele.
She said: "This solo debut is something I've wished for half my life. I used to dream of becoming a professional artist and one day working with the National Trust through my art. All that manifestation seems to have worked."
Every painting tells a story of Cornwall, from the vibrant poppy fields at Pentire to the striking architecture of Lanhydrock and the peaceful surroundings of Cotehele Mill. Painted in oils using traditional techniques, Laura's work captures familiar landscapes with extraordinary detail and emotion.
One painting holds particular significance. Her depiction of Pentire's famous poppy fields is painted on a canvas prepared by her late grandfather more than 20 years ago.
She added: "I actually taught myself to paint as a teenager using my late grandfather's painting supplies. This exhibition even features a canvas he prepared decades ago. I love that a little piece of him is part of this exhibition."
Laura first came to Cotehele's attention after responding to a call-out for artists two years ago.
Gallery manager, Allison Cowen, said: "Laura's artistic gift shone out from the very beginning. There's a magical quality to her work and we're delighted to support her debut exhibition. Her paintings remind you just how special Cornwall really is."
The exhibition will be on display at Cotehele until Sunday, July 26.
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