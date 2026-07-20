TV personality Katie Price is set to reveal a more personal side of her life in a new Cornwall-based documentary celebrating friendship, family and the county’s stunning landscapes.
“Katie Price, Cornwall and Me” is being produced and directed by musician and content producer Shane Solomon, who hopes the film will show viewers a side of Katie rarely seen away from the headlines.
The project came about following a previous life story Shane and close friend Lewis Nicholls produced involving fellow television personality Kerry Katona. That connection led to Lewis being invited to join Kerry on a nationwide tour, where he also built a friendship with Katie.
Shane, who has been creating content for more than 20 years, said that relationship between Lewis and Katie helped inspire the new documentary, which will follow both Katie and Harvey and their experiences in Cornwall.
“This is about showing the real Katie Price – away from all the headlines, the online stories and the negativity,” said Shane. “It’s about showing Katie as she really is, her personality, her love for her family and the friendships she has built along the way.”
Filming has already taken the pair to locations such as the Eden Project, Charlestown, the Goss Moor trails and the Bodmin & Wenford Railway. Katie tackled the Eden Project's zip wire, while Harvey enjoyed the chance to be a conductor and drive a steam train, as well as receiving a specially made frog cake from TJ’s cafe.
Shane said Katie enjoys visiting Cornwall because it offers something very different from her busy public life.
“Katie loves coming down here because of the peace and tranquillity Cornwall gives her,” he said. “It gets her away from the rat race of the big cities and allows her to relax, enjoy family time and experience everything this amazing county has to offer.”
The documentary itself is not a major budget production – with Shane deliberately choosing a more personal approach by filming much of the content on his phone.
He believes the stripped-back style will create a more genuine and authentic feel for viewers.
“It’s not about making something polished and over-produced,” he said. “It’s about capturing those real, authentic moments. Harvey shares a beautiful bond with his mother and it’s so good when you see them together - you see the love and how much she does for him.”
Shane believes the documentary provides an opportunity to showcase the county to a worldwide audience.
“Anyone of us who lives here can be a Cornish ambassador,” he said. “I just love to promote our great county and everything that is so good about the place. If we can showcase Cornwall – through Katie and Harvey – then why not? Katie has millions of followers, all of whom will be able to see Cornwall in all its glory.”
Both Shane and Lewis hope the documentary will move beyond public image and focus on the people behind it.
“The aim is to create a documentary that people enjoy and really showcases Katie, Harvey, Cornwall and the special connection between them,” he added.
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