Meanwhile, Ian Wilson (Reform UK), the Cornwall councillor for Fowey, Tywardreath and Par, who launched an initiative to try to find a use for the huts, said in a report to the parish council: “I had to express my disappointment with Cornwall Council who, at first, seemed interested in working with me to get the Par beach huts in use. Sadly, negotiations broke down, with the council being unable to untie itself from its own bureaucratic knots.