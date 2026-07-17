The planning agent added: “The proposal is retrospective in that it seeks to regularise the use of the building so that the occupation by the Harbour brewery is lawful. As the planning permission granted in 2017 confirms, the original erection of the building secured consent for use for storage purposes (within Class B8 of the Town and Country Planning Use Classes Order {As Amended]). As the brewery business grew, the brewing side of the operation became the primary use of the building.”