A RETROSPECTIVE application to convert a storage building into a brewery on a farm near Bodmin has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Harbour Brewing Company Ltd, based at Harbourside, Tretoil Farm, Lanivet applied to the local authority seeking approval for the works they’d already undertaken.
The applicant’s planning agent told Cornwall Council: “Planning permission was granted in June 2017 for the storage building at the application site (Cornwall Council ref: PA17/02485) and the building has been occupied by the applicant since.
“However, the use of the building is now primarily as a brewery and not for storage purposes. Therefore this application seeks to regularise its use so that the applicant can continue to lawfully operate from the application site.
“The application site is located to the south of Bodmin and north of the A30 Bodmin bypass and is formed by an existing large industrial/ agricultural style warehouse building constructed for and occupied by the Harbour Brewing company - a very successful local business.
“To the north of the application site and subject building is the Trelevens Luxury Ice Cream factory building which does not form part of the application site. Access to the site is off a private driveway which also leads to Tretoil Farm holiday accommodation to the east of the site (also outside the application site
The land is well screened in the landscape by the tall hedgerows The road that accesses the site continues to the south over the A30 from which local tourist attractions such as Lanhydrock to the south can be accessed.”
The planning agent added: “The proposal is retrospective in that it seeks to regularise the use of the building so that the occupation by the Harbour brewery is lawful. As the planning permission granted in 2017 confirms, the original erection of the building secured consent for use for storage purposes (within Class B8 of the Town and Country Planning Use Classes Order {As Amended]). As the brewery business grew, the brewing side of the operation became the primary use of the building.”
Cornwall Council approved the application for the change of use of the building.
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