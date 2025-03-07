A ROW of beach huts that has been labelled a “white elephant” by an MP is being advertised for let on the market.
The 22 huts “to the rear of sand dunes” at Par Sands are being offered as a whole for rent through Vickery Holman.
St Austell and Newquay MP Noah Law is hoping the move may result in more of the huts actually being used in the summer.
People who opposed the huts being provided by Cornwall Council around six years ago argued they were in the wrong place.
They said there were not near enough to the beach and people wouldn’t want to make use of them.
The Labour MP and party colleagues gathered at the beach huts and met with local people.
A spokesperson for Mr Law said: “Beachgoers enjoyed sun-drenched celebrations at a dual party in Par – a potential end to a £125,000 ‘white elephant’ beach huts saga by Cornwall Council, and the launch campaign of a prospective new councillor hoping to put it all right.
“Scores of local people visited the beach huts in glorious weather to discuss the ill-fated scheme, where Cornwall Council delivered 22 huts – of which only two are thought to have ever been used since 2019.
“Also in attendance was Renay Rickard from Par – who is the Labour prospective candidate for Fowey, Tywardreath and Par in May’s Cornwall Council elections.”
Renay Rickard said: “The Par beach huts project is a perfect metaphor for the council’s poor financial planning. People are telling us that they’re really angry and as a local resident of Par I am determined to put a stop to the waste, and improve life in Fowey, Tywardreath and Par.
“I will also continue to push for clarity on the Par desalination plant and Fowey Hospital projects and other issues local people care about.”
One of the visitors on the day was Denise Roy, who lives in Par Green. She said her partner takes dogs down to the area around the beach huts every day.
She said: “This is a complete waste of money - it would be much better closer to the beach. Everyone here is saying the same – the huts are too small to be of any use to anyone, and now they're just deteriorating away.”
Mr Law, who continues to receive enquiries from constituents about the beach huts, said: “I fully support Renay’s campaign – she has been with me every step of the way in scrutinising situations of great concern to local people – such as desalination, the future of Fowey Hospital and these vanity project beach huts. It’s time for a change of guard.”
Mr Law said that with the huts being advertised on the market there is a hope they might be operational this summer.
In the meantime, he has asked Cornwall Council for further information. He wants to know whether a business case was carried out for the beach huts and has asked for an updated cost of the project. He also wants clarity on the scope of the lease currently available.