RESIDENTS in and around Looe will have the chance to have their say on ambitious plans to transform one of the town’s most recognisable but neglected historic buildings.
A public consultation is being held on proposals for Polvellan Manor, with residents invited to attend the event at the Millpool Centre on Wednesday, July 22, between 2pm and 7pm.
The consultation will provide an opportunity for the community to find out more about the plans and share their views before a decision is made on the future of the long-derelict site.
A full planning application has been submitted to Cornwall Council for the redevelopment of Polvellan House, which sits on the northern hillside overlooking West Looe above Millpool.
The proposals, submitted by Tucker Homes Ltd, would see the historic manor building restored and converted into apartments as part of a wider 25-home development.
Plans include the creation of a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments within the existing 18th-century building, alongside 20 new apartments and two pavilion-style houses within the grounds.
The development would also include parking, landscaping improvements and woodland management works.
Polvellan House has stood empty for several years and is described within planning documents as being in a deteriorating and derelict condition.
Developers say the scheme would provide the building with a new future by retaining its historic core while removing later additions that are considered to be out of keeping with the original architecture.
The proposals include restoring important parts of the building, including its historic southern entrance, which would be enhanced with a simple columned portico.
A contemporary extension is also proposed on the southern elevation, designed to improve the internal layout of the apartments while remaining clearly distinguishable from the original structure through the use of modern materials.
Architects behind the plans say the aim is to preserve as much of the historic fabric and character of Polvellan House as possible while bringing it back into a sustainable use.
The wider development has also been redesigned following feedback from Cornwall Council planners on an earlier proposal.
The new apartment buildings have been reduced in size, moved and reorientated to reduce their impact on views across the hillside.
The proposed homes would follow the natural contours of the land, with materials including timber and slate cladding, alongside green roofs and extensive landscaping to help the development blend into its woodland surroundings.
Each new apartment would include either a balcony or private outdoor space, taking advantage of views across the Looe estuary, while the pavilion houses would provide larger two-bedroom accommodation over two floors.
The plans also include a long-term woodland management programme, alongside improvements to historic garden features which have been lost over time.
Previous public consultation on proposals for the site showed strong support for bringing Polvellan House back into use.
If approved, the scheme would mark a major transformation for a building which has remained vacant for years and deliver new homes in a prominent location overlooking Looe.
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