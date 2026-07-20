CREWS from across Cornwall were called into action to tackle a huge wildfire that endangered the countryside.

On July 17 crews were called to reports of a wildfire at Nanquidno Downs, St Just. The blaze called for joint efforts from fire services from across the region to get the spread under control.

During the subsequent 24 hours, crews from Penzance, St Just, St Ives, Tolvaddon, Perranporth, Falmouth, Helston, Truro, Newquay, Padstow, Polruan, Looe, Launceston and Callington all worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control and support the ongoing incident.

St Just Wildfire
Dry weather has left Cornwall's landscape vulnerable to wildfires (Saltash Community Fire Station)

The 14 crews sectored the incident, using a high volume pump to provide a continuous water supply to aid firefighting operations.

As a result of the blaze, local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke and to avoid the area while emergency services continued to work.

The service also asked for residents to ‘avoid carrying out controlled burns’ in an effort to avoid further wildfires in the area.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is asking the public to avoid carrying out controlled burns wherever possible due to the current hot and dry conditions.

“The increased risk of fire spread, combined with high demand on our service, means even controlled burns can quickly become difficult to manage.

“By postponing controlled burns until conditions improve, the public can help reduce the risk of wildfires and keep fire crews available for emergencies. We thank everyone for their support and cooperation.”

The impact of such fires stretches beyond the immediate damage caused, the service has reminded residents that wildfire smoke can also affect people’s health, particularly those with asthma, heart or lung conditions, older adults, young children and pregnant women.

“Please help us reduce the risk and protect our countryside,” the spokesperson added.