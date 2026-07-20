On July 17 crews were called to reports of a wildfire at Nanquidno Downs, St Just. The blaze called for joint efforts from fire services from across the region to get the spread under control.
During the subsequent 24 hours, crews from Penzance, St Just, St Ives, Tolvaddon, Perranporth, Falmouth, Helston, Truro, Newquay, Padstow, Polruan, Looe, Launceston and Callington all worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control and support the ongoing incident.
The 14 crews sectored the incident, using a high volume pump to provide a continuous water supply to aid firefighting operations.
As a result of the blaze, local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke and to avoid the area while emergency services continued to work.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is asking the public to avoid carrying out controlled burns wherever possible due to the current hot and dry conditions.
“The increased risk of fire spread, combined with high demand on our service, means even controlled burns can quickly become difficult to manage.
“By postponing controlled burns until conditions improve, the public can help reduce the risk of wildfires and keep fire crews available for emergencies. We thank everyone for their support and cooperation.”
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