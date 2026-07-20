COUNCIL chiefs have put forward proposals to reduce the speed limit along one of Truro’s busiest roads.
Cornwall Council plans to introduce a new 40mph speed limit and double yellow lines along Morlaix Avenue as part of the Park Deg Erow, Higher Newham Farm, housing development.
The unitary authority says giving the restrictions the green light will prevent inappropriate parking and improve road safety for all users.
The highway improvements will also include a new shared-use pedestrian and cycle path, together with a signal-controlled junction.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “We are proposing to introduce no waiting at any time restrictions, double yellow lines, and a new 40mph speed limit in connection with the Park Deg Erow housing development on Morlaix Avenue.
“As part of the agreed highway improvement works between the developer and Cornwall Council, the scheme proposes the introduction of waiting restrictions at Park Deg Erow, the access road to the development, and a new 40mph speed limit along Morlaix Avenue. These restrictions are intended to prevent inappropriate parking and improve road safety for all users.
“These changes will stop vehicles from parking where they could block drivers’ views, or make it harder for traffic to move safely in and out of the new housing development. The lower speed limit is being introduced to improve safety for all road users and to ensure vehicles approach the new junction at a safer speed.
“Once the consultation ends, we’ll review all feedback and decide how to move forward.”
People have until Friday, August 7, to give their views in the public consultation. The council is due to make a decision on the proposed scheme in September. The work estimated to get underway in spring 2027, “assuming successful consultation outcome”.
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