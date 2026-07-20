A WILDFIRE believed to have been started by a firework has devastated part of a Saltash nature reserve, with police launching an appeal for information as they warn of a surge in anti-social behaviour involving children across the town.
Firefighters from Saltash, Callington and Liskeard were called to Churchtown Farm Nature Reserve at Point Field on Friday (July 17), where they found a blaze that destroyed vegetation and wildlife.
Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by a firework. Witnesses reported seeing a group of children running up Wearde Road as emergency crews arrived to tackle the flames.
Police have described the incident as “senseless arson” and are urging anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information, to contact them, quoting 50260188189.
The suspected arson, which involved firefighters using hose reels, beaters and a thermal drone, is one of a string of incidents that officers say are stretching police resources.
In a strongly-worded message to parents, neighbourhood officers asked: “Do you know where your children are?”
They revealed they have been repeatedly called to Saltash Waterside and the pontoon over the past two weeks after reports of youths climbing over locked gates, scrambling onto boats and causing damage, attempting to untie a safety boat and behaving abusively towards members of the public.
Businesses have also reported youngsters entering premises, intimidating staff and customers and filming people while they were eating.
Fore Street traders have raised concerns over alleged shoplifting, dangerous cycling, e-bikes being ridden illegally on pavements and roads, and persistent anti-social behaviour.
Police say CCTV footage and information from the public has enabled officers to identify many of those believed to be responsible.
Officers warned that continued disruption could lead to exclusion notices being introduced across the Waterside, Fore Street and retail park areas. Anyone ordered to leave and returning within 48 hours could be arrested.
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