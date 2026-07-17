WITH dentistry appointments becoming increasingly like hen’s teeth in Cornwall, a member of the community has stepped up in an effort to provide vital dental care for those in his local area.
At just 25 years old, Lawhitton resident Simon Wakeham, saw the dire landscape of dentistry in his community and decided to take things into his own hands.
In August 2023, Simon submitted a planning application for a new dental practice at Sheers Barton between Launceston and Lawhitton.
Now, aged 28, he has spoken for the first time about his plans for the space, where the idea came from, and the potential opening date.
“I’ve lived in Launceston my whole life, I’ve recently moved to Lawhitton because we’re soon to have a business in the area,” he told us.
For the past eight years, Simon has been working for his family business, stepping into the director role in 2021, now moving into a new industry, he and his wife are doing their bit to bring vital dentist provisions to the town.
“My wife is in the industry,” he explained. “And I’ve watched members of my family struggle to access other dental practices due to disabilities. There is no disabled access in the local area and my uncle, for example, struggles with that. So, I thought that something needs to be sorted because there is a need for it.
“I feel the industry hasn’t been invested in within the local area, so we thought we’d give it a go.”
Simon says that every effort has been made to make the practice, based at Sheers Barton, accessible to those with disabilities.
“It’s a five-surgery practice and we’re planning on kicking it off with three to begin with. So, we’re going to have three surgeries with two further surgeries to grow into,” said Simon.
“It’s all on one level so those with disabilities can access treatments, with special dental chairs so they can transfer easily.
“All the doorways are wide, we have wider hallways, an open reception area – so it’s all aiming to be accessible.
“We’re also aware that people can get really anxious when it comes to going to the dentist, so we’re trying to accommodate that too. That’s why we chose an area slightly out of town, so they can drive easily to a space which overlooks woodland. We’re trying to make it as calming as possible.”
Simon says that he has personally funded the project, without the help of any government grants.
“The project is personally funded, we haven’t had any government support, so the funds have come from ourselves and borrowing”
For many, the question will be whether the practice offers treatment to non-private patients, and Simon says this is something he is keen to see, but needs time to implement.
“We are building to a capacity where we hope having NHS patients would be possible,” he explained. “However, until it is open, we can’t be given any NHS contracts. We have had conversations with Cornwall NHS and obviously there isn’t much monty available right now, given the state of things, but when we can get things signed off by the CQC, get the building signed off, that’s when we can really start looking at what there is funding for.
“We really want to support people, so be able to help on the NHS side as well would be great.”
Simon and his wife have even set a date that they are aiming to open on.
“The date we have set to open is February 1, so we have seven months to get it all sorted.
“We are trying our absolute best. We want to support the community, there are children, five-years-old, that don’t know how to brush their teeth, so we’d love to run sessions to teach children. We’ve considered offering free checkups for children or affordable payment plans – but we need to know what is on offer from the government and outside support.”
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