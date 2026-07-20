Councillors, community leaders, residents and environmental groups will be gathering at County Hall ahead of the vote to share the impact of the sewage crisis on the region’s beaches, rivers, and wildlife. Campaigners will also deliver a letter that forms part of the motion to Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council. The same letter will also be delivered to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), the chief executive of water regulator Ofwat, and to all six of Cornwall’s members of parliament.