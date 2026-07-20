In the documents submitted as part of those proposals, the applicant’s planning agent stated that it was Cornwall Council’s planning department that had advised the applicant that building less than three houses on the land was not making best use of it. They said: “The application is a resubmission of a previous Permission in Principle (PIP) application (PA26/03106) for between one and three dwellings, which was subsequently withdrawn. During the assessment of that application, the Planning Officer advised the applicant that a proposal for one or two dwellings on the site would not represent an efficient use of the land. The current resubmission has been made in response to that advice. It’s also provided an opportunity to address the considerable number of third party objections.”