The applicant is seeking a permission in principle to construct three dwellings on the land, with the proposals submitted an amended version of a previous permission in principle application which sought to build less houses on the land.
In the documents submitted as part of those proposals, the applicant’s planning agent stated that it was Cornwall Council’s planning department that had advised the applicant that building less than three houses on the land was not making best use of it. They said: “The application is a resubmission of a previous Permission in Principle (PIP) application (PA26/03106) for between one and three dwellings, which was subsequently withdrawn. During the assessment of that application, the Planning Officer advised the applicant that a proposal for one or two dwellings on the site would not represent an efficient use of the land. The current resubmission has been made in response to that advice. It’s also provided an opportunity to address the considerable number of third party objections.”
They also gave details of the proposals, adding: “The size of the site allows for the delivery of three dwellings, each with well-proportioned private garden amenity space. This level of development reflects the prevailing residential density within the surrounding area and is not over-development. As the site lies within the settlement of Kilhallon, the proposed density is appropriate and responds to the character of the area and on-site constraints such as including appropriate privacy distances, and the retention of mature landscaping.
“This approach ensures that the proposed development respects and reinforces the established character of the locality. Residential development is present on both sides of the site, and the proposal would not result in the encroachment of built form into the open countryside. The site is well related to the existing urban form and extent of the settlement and reflects the broad characteristics of the surrounding area. The proposed development would be viewed in the context of existing dwellings to the east, south, and west, ensuring a cohesive relationship with the established built environment.”
Despite the plans stating that they address the objections, it would appear some nearby residents have not been placated.
One of those objecting, Mr Norris, said that the application included land that was under his ownership.
He said: “What I find almost impossible to believe is that this resubmission has been made at all in its current form. The previous application, PA26/03106, was withdrawn earlier this year. One of the central reasons it attracted such serious objection was that the site boundary incorrectly included land belonging to Kilhallon Court. We made this absolutely clear. And yet here we are again, with a resubmission that includes the very same land within the red line boundary. I am frankly astonished that a professional planning agent has allowed this to happen twice.”
He added that he had never given his consent for his land to be included in any development and had no intention of doing so as it was not for sale or available for development.
Other objections focused on the access to the site down an extremely narrow unclassified lane, the principle of building in what the residents do not consider as ‘infill’ land in addition to the harm that they perceive the new development would cause the existing residents.
The proposals, currently under consideration, can be found using reference PA26/04892 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
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