A CORNWALL councillor who tried a find a new use for a row of beach huts without a sea view says he is disappointed they have been taken away – but that, maybe, it is now for the best.
Cllr Ian Wilson (Reform UK), who represents Fowey, Tywardreath and Par, last year launched an initiative to try to bring new life to the 22 beach huts standing behind sand dunes near Par Sands at Par.
The huts had been placed at the location around seven years ago by Cornwall Council despite local warnings they were being sited in the wrong spot, too far from the beach. The warnings proved to be correct and the huts were hardly used by people going to the seaside.
Noah Law (Labour), the MP for St Austell and Newquay, last year labelled the beach huts, which cost the taxpayer around £125,000, “a white elephant”.
In recent years, the huts have stood empty despite efforts to find a new use for them. And now they have been taken away by Cornwall Council to be refurbished and used elsewhere in the county.
Many local people have been angered by what they regard as a terrible waste of public money.
Cllr Wilson, who shares their frustration, said: “I am disappointed that the beach huts were taken away, as I spent a lot of time and effort trying to get them used.
“Now, I appreciate they were not everybody’s cup of tea, but when I became the Cornwall councillor for Par in 2025, the huts were already built and bought and paid for by council taxpayers. It made sense to get them used.
“They had sat around for years, unused and neglected, without so much as being cleaned, and had already started to deteriorate.
“I tried to set them up as a beach-style marketplace, where local arts and crafts and produce could be displayed and sold and I had interested local artisans lined up to use a few of the huts, the hope being that once up and running others would be encouraged to join in.
“I offered to manage the huts myself, free of charge as a volunteer, and even pay for the public liability insurance required by Cornwall Council personally. I had a quote ready to go.
“Unfortunately, I just couldn’t get past Cornwall Council’s internal bureaucracy and had to concede and give up.
“In hindsight, with the increasing vandalism inflicted on the huts and elsewhere on Par Beach over recent months, maybe it’s best they are gone after all. It is still disappointing though, and has wasted at least £125,000 of taxpayers’ money and no doubt nobody will ever be held accountable.”
Cornwall Council is considering what to do with the empty space left by the removal of the neat line of beach huts.
A council spokesperson said: “We have been working with Par Beach Management Group to explore future uses of the space at the beach and nature reserve which could include picnic tables and seating.”
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