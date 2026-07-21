CORNWALL Council has declared a historic vote of no confidence in South West Water.
Councillors voted to petition the government and Ofwat to remove the water company from the management of the Cornish water and waste water systems and transfer the ownership to a public service at the full council meeting on Tuesday, July 21.
The declaration added that, despite record bills and government intervention, raw sewage continues to impact Cornwall’s environment and public health.
Cllr Loveday Jenkin, put forward the debate and seconded by Cllr Dean Evans, which drew support from all sides of the chamber. She stated that it was not a criticism of those working for South West Water in Cornwall, but focused on the senior management and infrastructure of the business.
The call for renationalisation of the water company proved the only bone of contention for some members, with some stating they were unable to support the motion due to its inclusion in the wording. The motion was supported with 68 votes for and two abstentions.
Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “One of the key roles for this council is to amplify the voice of our residents and I am delighted we are standing up and saying enough is eough.
“Despite so many promises, including after a motion I raised myself in the chamber several years ago, nothing has happened. I hope that, by speaking with such a unified voice, the frustrations of our communities are clear to the Government and we can finally see some real change.”
The motion follows a campaign led by Dowr Glan, whose name, means ‘Clean Water’ in Cornish, which has been backed 60 Cornish town and parish councils due to concerns local beaches and waterways have been repeatedly polluted by sewage spills.
Dowr Glan believe the vote will send a resounding message to national government that Cornwall will hold the new prime minister Andy Burnham to his word following his promise to bring public services back under public control.
Councillors, community leaders, residents and environmental groups staged a rally outside County Hall to highlight the impact of the sewage crisis ahead of the vote. Groups in attendance included Clean Seas Newquay and Surfers Against Sewage.
Newquay Trenance Cornwall councillor Drew Creek said: “This vote is about trust, and South West Water has broken it again and again. The damage has now reached our historic boating lake at Trenance, and it has got so bad that local volunteers are having to test the water themselves.
“I want to thank Newquay Marine Group and Clean Sea Newquay for the work they are doing where the company paid to protect our water has failed. Our beaches and our coast are the beating heart of Newquay's economy and our way of life. They belong in public hands, run as a public service for the people who live and work beside this sea. I'm proud that Cornwall Council has today said enough is enough.”
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