PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
FOWEY: Lankelly Lane in Fowey is set to be closed in late July in order to enable footway patching works to take place.
The road affected is Lankelly Lane from the junction with Polvillion Road to the property known as Mellieha.
FOWEY: Prickly Post Lane in Fowey is set to be closed between July 29 and July 31.
The closure, which is set to be in force between 7.30am and 6pm during these dates is to enable drainage works to take place.
The road affected is Prickly Post Lane from the junction with Lankelly Lane to the property known as Magnolia Cottage.
Pedestrian access to properties will be maintained.
HARROWBARROW: The road from Callington Road to Honicombe Corner in Harrowbarrow is set to be closed between July 29 and July 31.
This is to enable temporary to permanent reinstatement works to take place by contractors on behalf of South West Water.
The road affected is from Callington Road to Honicombe Corner, Harrowbarrow between the properties known as Lynfield and The Farm.
Pedestrian and vehicular access to the properties in the area will be maintained.
CALLINGTON: The road from Penpill to the junction south east of Penpill Cottage in Callington is set to be closed between July 27 and July 29.
This is to enable drainage repair works to be undertaken by Cormac.
The closure will take place between 7pm and 6am during the dates.
Pedestrian access to properties will be maintained during the closure.
LISKEARD: Pengover Road in Liskeard is set to be closed between July 27 and August 7 in order to enable cabling works to be undertaken.
The closure will be in force 24 hours a day between those dates.
The road affected is Pengover Road between the junction with the A390 and the property known as Former Hillview.
Pedestrian and vehicular access during the closure will be maintained.
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