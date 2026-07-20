WE have received a number of letters this week in response to our recent articles documenting the resignation of two members of Saltash Town Council.
Gordon McCaw McCaw resigned after less than a year in office, issuing a statement in which he criticised what he described as a lack of willingness within the council to deliver “meaningful change”.
He was followed by John Brady a month later who claimed he had resigned “as a matter of principle” over the way council procedures had been handled.
We have also received a thank you note from the organisers of Liskeard Show.
Want to have your say on this, or any other issue covered by the Cornish Times? Why not write to us and have your voice heard. Letters can be sent to [email protected] or by post to Cornish Times, 10 Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall. PL15 9DP.
Costing us thousands
Dear Editor,
YOU are setting new standards for local reporting in Saltash.
Particularly our town council losing two councillors is serious and you were right to report it.
I imagine more could have come out but you haven’t been allowed to print it. We now have the biggest and highest paid staff ever, but things still don’t seem to be going right and we now face two elections, which will cost us local tax-payers thousands.
This council needs to up its game.
Name and address supplied.
Something is very wrong
Dear Editor,
I THINK it was one of Oscar Wilde’s plays where it was said something like “to lose one parent is unfortunate to lose two is careless”.
We have now lost two Saltash town councillors in as many months.
Your excellent and prominent recent article suggests something is very wrong and needs improving.
This all needs to be looked into by an official external investigator, surely like other organisations this council should consider self referring.
Concerned resident of Saltash, name supplied.
Public need to know
Dear Editor,
REFERENCE your excellent coverage of the two Saltash town councillors’ resignations.
Something seems to be going seriously wrong in how Saltash council works. I suspect you found out even more that you cannot publish, judging by recent ‘closed’ meetings.
We, the public, need to know everything, especially as the two elections will cost over £20,000 of our money. There needs to be an official investigation.
Larry of Saltash.
Thank you from the chairman
Dear Editor,
On Saturday, July 11, we held our 121st Liskeard and District Agricultural Show at Merrymeet.
The show is run by a committee of amazing people who all work hard and together to make the show possible. The committee are supported by a number of willing and very capable volunteers who come every year to help.
You are all essential and without you the show could not happen, your help is greatly appreciated.
Thank you to all who attended the show in the hot weather and gave your support.
Colin Dymond
Chairman of Liskeard and District Agricultural Association
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