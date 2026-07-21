A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Ann Widdecombe.
Following days of complex and intensive investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service on Monday authorised the charge against Joshua Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire today.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: “I would like to firstly offer my deepest condolences to the family of Ann Widdecombe, and to everyone who knew and loved her. The impact she had on public and political life in this country has been clear to see since her death on the 8th of July.
“I hope some of the tributes paid over the last week have been of comfort to her family, who are also being supported by our specialist family liaison officers.
“It remains the case that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“I know there has been significant interest in this case – and rightly so. I want to make it very clear that our investigation into this individual, determining his motivations and any wider activity he may have been involved in is continuing.
“Given Ann Widdecombe’s profile and the targeted nature of the attack, determining the motivation, including any possible political motivation, remains an active avenue of investigation for our detectives.
“As with all murder investigations, understanding the ‘why’ is a key part of our enquiries. This has been, and remains, a particularly intensive and complex investigation.
“Over the last week, our teams have gathered a huge amount of information, leading to over 800 lines of enquiry. Each of those needs assessing, carefully and thoroughly, and I ask that we are given the time to do that.
“Should Counter Terrorism Policing identify further offences, we will liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service and work to submit evidence where appropriate.
“As always, to ensure the best outcome for victims and their families, we must do this right, not just quickly. And I reiterate my ask for the support of the public in this.
“I know many have been understandably concerned about their own safety after this horrendous attack, particularly after hearing about the nature of the attack she endured, in her own home.
“We are working closely with the Speaker of the House and the relevant authorities to ensure elected officials are aware of what we have in place to protect them.
“As criminal proceedings are now underway, and to avoid impeding the judicial process, we will not be making any further comment on the investigation unless absolutely appropriate.
“I would like to thank the public, the media, and those right across the political spectrum for their engagement and support whilst we progress this challenging investigation.
“I ask for patience as our teams do their work, thank you for your support so far.”
Counter Terrorism Policing South East has been leading this investigation, supported by colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police and from across the Counter Terrorism Policing network. The investigation remains ongoing.
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