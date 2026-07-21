POLICE have appealed to the public to help identify a man in connection to a number of vehicles were deliberately damaged in Hayle.
Fifteen vehicles have been scratched and keyed after being targeted on various streets between June 17 and 18.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the assistance of the public to identify the man pictured after a number of vehicles were deliberately damaged in Hayle.
“The vehicles targeted were deliberately scratched and keyed. Enquires including CCTV have been ongoing since the date of the offences, and we are now issuing a picture of a man we wish to speak to as it is believed he may be able to assist with enquiries.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 or the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting 50260156048.
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