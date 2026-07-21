A MOTORCYCLIST has sustained life-changing injuries following a three-vehicle collision in west Cornwall.
A21-year-old man was airlifted to hospital following the incident, which involved two motorcycles, a Kawasaki and a Suzuki, and a blue Seat Leon on the B3302 near to Conker Road at St Erth Praze on Monday, July 20 just before 6.55pm.
The motorcyclist remains in hospital receiving treatment. The second rider, a 22-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and the driver of the car was uninjured.
The road remained closed whilst specialist collision investigation enquiries were carried out.
A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a serious road traffic collision on the B3302 near St Erth and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the B3302.
“Our Roads Policing Unit would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance during the road closure.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call 101 or visit the police website quoting log number 785 of 20/07/26.
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