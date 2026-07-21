A VAN driver and a motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision near Truro on Monday (July 20).
A black Citroen Dispatch van and a red Yamaha R1 Motorcycle were involved in the incident at the junction of the B3288 and an unnamed road between Zelah and Shortlanesend at 10.50pm.
Both were men aged in their 40s, with the motorcycle rider from the Penzance area and the van driver from East Yorkshire.
An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the collision.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision on the B3288 near Truro.
“Officers were called at around 10.50pm on Monday, July 20 to reports of the collision involving a black Citroen Dispatch van and a red Yamaha R1 motorcycle.
“Sadly, both the motorcycle rider and the van driver sustained fatal injuries and were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
“An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the collision.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.”
Anyone with any relevant information and dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the police website or by calling 101 quoting log 1017 of 20 July 2026.
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