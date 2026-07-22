SHOPPERS looking to bag a bargain in Cornwall will soon have a new discount store to visit.
Poundstretcher is opening in the former Poundland premises in Bank Street, Newquay. An opening date has yet to be revealed.
This is the second former Poundland store in Cornwall to transition to the alternative discount store provider. The former Poundland store on Scarne Industrial Estate in Launceston, was taken over and reopened by Poundstretcher in June 2026.
The opening of Poundstretcher will be welcome news for many people in the Newquay community who were disappointed following the closure of Poundland. Poundstretcher will offer a variety of budget-friendly household goods, groceries, toiletries, and garden essentials.
A spokesperson said: “Something big is about to arrive on Bank Street. Newquay's newest shopping destination is nearly here.
“It’s official Poundstretcher is coming to Newquay. Whether you're stocking up on the essentials, giving your home a makeover, grabbing treats for the family or simply hunting for your next bargain Poundstretcher is about to become your new favourite place to shop.”
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