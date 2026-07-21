PEOPLE have been sharing their memories of football icon Kevin Keegan’s frequent visits to Newquay following his death.
The former Liverpool, Newcastle United and England star would often give his time to encourage young football teams while visiting his wife’s parents who had retired to Pentire.
Through his friendship with former Newquay and St Blazey football manager Trevor Mewton, he would attend events to hand out football trophies to various youth teams.
The back-to-back Ballon D’Or winner, also made a special memory for a young disabled fan when he turned up his door to take him out for the day as a surprise.
Kevin, who also managed England and Newcastle, returned to Newquay in September to talk about his footballing career during a fundraising dinner event held at the Atlantic Hotel in support of St Columb Major AFC.
Alan Metters said: “Years ago football manager Trevor Mewton used to get Kevin Keegan to present the trophies in the local Newquay five-side league once a year.
“Well one year Kevin was held up on the motorway and missed the event. There was also a young disabled lad who wanted to meet Kevin and his mum asked Trevor if Kevin would sign a shirt for her son. Kevin on arrival later in the evening was asked by Trevor and Kevin requested the lad’s details and address.
“The next morning Kevin knocked on the lad’s front door, unknown to anyone, and after introducing himself asked if he could borrow the young lad for a kick around for an hour up the local park. That was the measure of one very special human being who we have lost.
“Kevin gave him a signed football shirt, balls and for over an hour gave the lad memories he will never forget. Kevin Keegan was a one of a kind and just a lovely, special human being,
“I would like to thank Kevin for the memories. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Journalist Colin Gregory added: “It is sad to hear of the death of Kevin Keegan who I interviewed in Cornwall after his retirement from playing in 1984.
“I heard that he and his family were staying with his wife's parents who had retired to Newquay. I drove up to their bungalow near Pentire and saw, outside, one of the greatest footballers ever to wear an England jersey kicking a ball in the road with some local children.
“He welcomed me and invited me to join in and took a position as goalkeeper between two piles of clothes serving as posts, He threw the ball to me. I had always fancied myself as the next Albert Quixall who played for England and Sheffield Wednesday and was signed by Manchester United after the Munich air crash.
“I sent in a low volley which Keegan collected easily. He was very friendly and chatty and pleased to encourage the youngsters although he didn't offer me a contract.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.