THE big carnival in a little village came good on its promise to deliver a resounding event for all of those who took part and spectated.
St Tudy Carnival was an array of colour and creativity as the summer of small carnivals across North Cornwall continued to bulldoze its way through the map.
A spokesperson for the carnival’s organisers said that they wanted to thank all of those who came out and supported the event, took part and helped make the carnival amazing once again.
They added that they were also grateful for the multitude of local organisations and groups who helped play their part in the event, which saw blood, sweat and tears in planning it converted to a whole lot of laughs, good times and memories created.
+ 7
(View All)
Zoey with just butterflies (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.