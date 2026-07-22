THOUSANDS of jobs linked to Devonport Dockyard have been given a major vote of confidence after the government announced a £7.1-billion investment to secure the future of the naval base.
The huge funding boost will be welcomed across South East Cornwall, where hundreds of workers cross the Tamar every day to work at Devonport. From Saltash and Torpoint to Liskeard and surrounding communities, the dockyard remains a vital employer – supporting families and skilled engineering jobs on both sides of the river.
The investment will see planned spending at HMNB Devonport rise by more than 60 per cent, from £4.4-billion to £7.1-billion over the next decade, as part of a £26-billion upgrade programme for the UK’s three main naval bases.
The government says the investment represents the biggest programme of naval infrastructure spending since the end of the Cold War and will cement Devonport’s role as the Royal Navy’s centre for submarine deep maintenance and support for the UK’s nuclear deterrent.
The money will fund major upgrades including the modernisation of 10 Dock for Astute-class submarine refits, improvements to 15 Dock and upgrades to 14 Dock as part of the submarine refuelling programme.
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport and Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, said the announcement ended years of uncertainty over the dockyard’s future.
He said: “After a decade where the future of Devonport was in question, this new investment secures the future of our naval base and the dockyard for decades to come. It’s a flagship day for Devonport.
“As Devonport’s MP, I’ve been proud to make the case for future work in submarine maintenance and the exciting opportunities that marine autonomy and the hybrid navy offer the navy and our city.
“This funding boost is a huge boost for the thousands of people employed in Devonport and a beacon to attract the workers we need as dockyard employment grows.”
The expansion is expected to create thousands of new opportunities, with Babcock – which operates Devonport Royal Dockyard – planning to recruit around 5,000 staff in operations and maintenance, alongside more than 2,000 construction workers for new dry dock facilities.
The investment forms part of Project Royal Oak, designed to secure the future of Devonport, Portsmouth and Clyde naval bases while providing long-term certainty for the Royal Navy and the communities that depend on them.
Defence minister Lord Coaker added: “Our Navy deserve the best because they do so much to keep us safe in a world that is more dangerous. That is why we are investing £26-billion now to ensure our Royal Navy has the bases and infrastructure it needs for the future.
“This record investment is the biggest upgrade to our naval bases for decades and will help secure jobs and strengthen our Armed Forces for years to come.”
The latest announcement provides reassurance that Devonport will continue to be a major part of the region’s economy for generations to come.
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