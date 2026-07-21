LISKEARD Town Council has appealed for information after Rapsons Park was targeted by vandals for a second time.
The latest incident saw further damage caused to the park’s fence and one of its benches, just weeks after repairs had been completed.
The council said the damage was particularly frustrating because the fence had only recently been fixed using time and resources that could otherwise have been spent improving other areas of the popular park.
In a statement, the council urged anyone who witnessed the vandalism, or who has information about those responsible, to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the non-emergency 101 service or through its online reporting portal.
The council also thanked residents who continue to support and care for Liskeard's parks and open spaces.
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