THE owners of a farming business near St Columb fear they may have to close after £20,000 worth of their livestock was stolen.
Michael Jefferies and his partner Annie Taylor, who operate Halloon Farm, say that unless their 64 ewes and lambs are found or their insurance pays out, they will have to call it quits.
The stolen livestock, which are mostly Texel-cross-Roussin sheep, along with a small number of Poll Dorsets and North Country Mules, were taken from a field near the Halloon Roundabout on Saturday, July 19 between 3pm and 9.50pm.
Ms Taylor said: “The theft will have a huge impact on our business. Monetary wise it is £20,000 worth of stock that has been taken. Also, the sheep have sentimental value as they are my partner’s family sheep.
“The thieves could have taken the sheep to an illegal slaughterhouse to sell. They could have cut the identity tags out and put on new ones. They could already been in the food chain. The problem is that the sheep have chemicals in them so they cannot be sold for a period so if they are eaten it could make people ill if they eat the contaminated meat
“If the insurance cannot pay out then we will not be able to pay the rent on the farm, which will break the business.”
Mr Jefferies added: “I can’t see us seeing the sheep again. Personally, I think they have been taken up country and retagged or they have been taken to an illegal slaughter house. The meat could be used at a festival.”
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen suspicious activity, including vehicles such as livestock trailers or lorries, or anyone gathering or moving sheep. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue hatchback car reported to have been in the area at the time.
PC Lucy Wyatt, the rural affairs officer for Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Although the field is isolated it is quite close to the main road so I’d be surprised if someone has not seen something. They may have thought the person removing the sheep was the farmer but hopefully by doing this appeal it will reach lots of people in the area and they may have dash cam footage that we can build up a picture of what happened and have lines of inquiry.
“The impact of a theft like this on a small farm can be huge. Both for their mental well-being and the financial impact on the business.
“We are asking people with any information to come forward. If they do not feel comfortable talking to the police.”
Livestock owners are encouraged to review their security arrangements and remain vigilant following the theft.
Anyone with information on the theft, relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, or who witnessed anything unusual is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force website, quoting reference 50260189691.
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