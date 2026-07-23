A CHILD sex offender who groomed and sexually abused a vulnerable teenage girl in the Callington area has been jailed for nine years after his victim recognised him in a news article and finally came forward to police.
Stephen Shill, 63, of Valley View Close in Plymouth, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Thursday (July 23) after being found guilty of meeting a girl under 16 following sexual grooming and two sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 charges.
The court heard how the offences took place between 15 and 20 years ago in the Callington area.
The investigation got underway in 2024 when the victim contacted police after seeing a news article about Shill when he was previously convicted for online sexual offending.
She immediately recognised Shill as the man who had abused her years before, albeit she had known him by the name Joshua Edwards.
The victim told officers that she was vulnerable at the time, and that Shill used this to his advance, grooming and then sexually abusing her.
The abuse carried on for a prolonged period of time.
In interview, Shill admitted knowing the victim but denied any sexual relationship took place.
Detective Constable Emily Rickard said: “I would like to praise the victim in this case for her enormous strength in reporting what happened to her at the hands of Stephen Shill years before.
“Shill preyed on her vulnerability at the time to facilitate the abuse which had an immense psychological effect on her.
“It is due to her courage in reporting the abuse, and her remaining engaged in the court process that he is finally behind the bars. This case goes to show that it is never too late to report sexual abuse and bring offenders to justice.”
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