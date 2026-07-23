A MAN who is accused of killing two men and burying their bodies in woodland near his home in Cornwall has denied the charges.
James Desborough, 40, of Old Oak Woods, Lower Sticker, is accused of murdering two men and concealing their body parts in ‘dense undergrowth’ in woodland at Sticker near St Austell.
The trial is being held at Winchester Crown Court with Justice Pushpinder Saini presiding.
Desborough denies murdering Claudio Aquilino, 57, between April 17 and July 7, and Daniel Coleman, 43, between June 2 and July 7 last year, having previously pleaded guilty to preventing their lawful burial.
Last year, when investigations got underway, Det Supt Bancroft said: “It is imperative that we continue to respect the integrity of the formal court process and ensure the administration of justice is not compromised in any way.
“We hope members of public understand that, for this reason, we cannot comment further on the defendant or the investigation.
“I would also urge people not to speculate on this case, particularly on social media, and risk prejudicing these proceedings.
“Publication of material which does so could lead to a criminal offence under the Contempt of Court Act.”
Desborough, also an inmate at HMP Exeter, was previously charged with the murder of cellmate 65-year-old Steven Kempster.
At the time a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We received a report from the prison that Mr Kempster was found deceased within his cell at around 5.40am on Monday, September 15. His next-of-kin have been informed.
“Desborough is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September, 18.”
The trial continues.
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