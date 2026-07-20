CORNWALL Council is seeking the views of residents in Bodmin on how they ‘perceive’ 20 miles per hour limits in the town.
The survey comes as future works to implement 20 mile per hour speed limits across many of the town works is scheduled to begin in the near future.
It is unlikely that the survey responses will lead to any changes to the policy, which has seen the roll out of 20 mile per hour speed limits on many of the Duchy’s roads in different stages across the last few years.
Material accompanying the survey states: “This short survey is aimed at residents living, working or travelling in Bodmin. We want to learn more about perceptions around 20mph speed limits in areas where they have not yet been introduced.
“We hope to use the results to better understand how the 20mph speed limit influences driver perceptions and behaviours.
“We will report the findings in scientific journals, at conferences, and on social media. We may also produce short reports to Cornwall Council.
“We will use the information you provide to inform the 20mph Programme and to better understand how the 20mph speed limit influences driver perceptions and behaviours.”
In the anonymous survey, participants are asked a series of questions relating to the present speed restrictions and how often people drive through them.
There are also a number of statements which participants are asked to either definitely agree, somewhat agree, neither agree or disagree or somewhat disagree or definitely disagree on.
These include:
- 20 miles per hour speed limits will make people drive slower
- I understand why Cornwall Council introduced 20 mile per hour speed limits
- 20 miles per hour speed limits are a bad idea
- We only need 20 miles per hour speed limits where safety is an issue (eg schools and dangerous junctions)
- We do not need 20 miles per hour speed limits at night when roads are quieter
- 20 miles per hour speed limits will take time to get used to, but eventually 20 miles per hour will be accepted as the normal speed
- Participants are also invited, using the same criteria to give their views on the impact of 20 miles per hour speed limits will have.
They are asked whether it will see the following:
- An increase in people cycling
- A decrease in the number of severe collisions
- An increase in people walking on the streets
- Better traffic flow (less stopping and starting)
- Decrease in the number of collisions
- More congestion
- More air pollution
- Longer journey times
- Less noise from vehicles
- Decrease in fuel efficiency
- An increase in how pleasant the area is to live in
- Safer streets
- More opportunities to socialise.
The survey is then followed by a series of questions relating to how the participant uses Bodmin’s streets in addition to questions as to whether they might cycle, walk or run more if there is the introduction of 20 mile per hour speed limits.
It is available to complete on the Cornwall Council ‘Let’s Talk’ portal.
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