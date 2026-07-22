THE leader of Cornwall Council has publicly apologised to a Reform UK councillor for calling him a “complete plonker” – but said the media attention surrounding the row unexpectedly helped generate one of the authority’s most successful public consultations.
Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Leigh Frost used a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 21) to apologise to Cllr Sean Smith, admitting his comments fell below standards expected of elected members.
The disagreement began last month after Cllr Smith questioned public spending, value for money and the level of public demand for the council’s new Cornish Language Strategy, a 10-year plan designed to promote the use of Kernewek in communities, schools and other educational settings.
Speaking at an event at Lys Kernow celebrating the Cornish language, Cllr Frost was asked about Cllr Smith’s criticism.
He replied: “I would say he’s a complete plonker. I believe the Cornish language is massively important as part of our culture and our heritage. It’s massively important to our national minority status. It’s a part of who we are – don’t deny your own history.”
The comments prompted a sharp response from Cllr Smith, who said he was “deeply disappointed” by the personal attack.
He said: “As an elected Cornwall councillor, parish councillor, chairman of a residents’ association and local businessman, I believe elected representatives should debate policy with respect and professionalism. Personal insults have no place in public life and do nothing to enhance public confidence in local democracy.”
“Sean, I owe you an apology. I should not have referred to you in the way I did,” he said. “That language was inappropriate and it fell short of the standards that we should all hold ourselves to and I am sorry.
“Yes, political disagreement is part and parcel of the job, but all members are entitled to be treated with respect and whilst I meant no malice or offence, it was wrong of me to do that.”
Cllr Frost then revealed the political spat had produced an unexpected benefit by dramatically increasing interest in the council’s consultation.
“In addition to my apology, I feel I owe you a thank you for the unexpected contribution our disagreement has made to raising awareness of the Cornish language,” he said.
“The media coverage resulted in a huge surge of positive support for our Cornish language strategy consultation, making it one of the most successful consultations this council has ever carried out.
“It seems evidence would suggest that far from being a dying language, Kernewek is a source of pride for the people of Cornwall and long may that continue. Meur ras.”
The Cornish Language Strategy aims to strengthen and promote the use of Kernewek over the next decade by encouraging greater use of the language in education, communities and public services while supporting Cornwall’s cultural identity.
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