CORNISH residents may have felt a rumble recently after part of the Duchy was hit by an earthquake.
On Monday, July 20, just before 8am Warbstow was struck by a 1.4 magnitude earthquake.
According to Michigan Technological University, earthquakes registering below 2.5 on the Richter scale are ‘usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph’. However, reports from residents have confirmed that the movement was felt.
Commenting on the incident, Kernow Weather Team has reassured residents that this isn’t something to be worried about, in fact, it’s something that happens hundreds of times a year.
A spokesperson said: “The good news is that a magnitude 1.4 earthquake is considered very small. Many earthquakes of this size pass completely unnoticed, especially if they're a little deeper underground. However, if you're close to the epicentre, you might hear a low rumble, feel a brief vibration or notice windows, ornaments or glasses giving a little rattle before everything quickly returns to normal.
“Believe it or not, the UK experiences hundreds of tiny earthquakes every year, although only a small number are strong enough to be felt by people. Cornwall has its fair share too, thanks to the county's ancient geology and hidden fault lines deep beneath our feet. They're usually harmless, but they do remind us that our planet is constantly moving.”
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